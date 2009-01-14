View Photos
Modern Tractor
By Miyoko Ohtake –
Over the holidays, Dwell reader Steve Rankin sent us photos from his October 2008 visit to the North Carolina State Fair featuring an Eames-like molded plastic chair on a Farmall Cub tractor.
We love this modern upgrade and the reversing of Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni’s 1957 Mezzadro chair for Zanotta, in which a tractor seat is mounted on a steel and wood base.
