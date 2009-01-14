Modern Tractor
View Photos

Modern Tractor

Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake
Over the holidays, Dwell reader Steve Rankin sent us photos from his October 2008 visit to the North Carolina State Fair featuring an Eames-like molded plastic chair on a Farmall Cub tractor.



We love this modern upgrade and the reversing of Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni’s 1957 Mezzadro chair for Zanotta, in which a tractor seat is mounted on a steel and wood base.

Have an idea or something to share? Email us at tips@dwell.com.

Modern Tractor - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample