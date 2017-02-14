Modern Restaurant Pendant Lights Add to Charm of Popular Dallas Eatery





Located within The Joule hotel, a revitalized 1920s neo-landmark building set in the heart of Dallas' central business district, CBD Provisions is an acclaimed modern Texas restaurant for both guests and locals alike. The restaurant serves sustainable and locally-sourced natural bounty that reflects the culinary traditions of Texas with a contemporary point of view. Inside the casual-chic eatery designed by Claudia Woods sets the stage for the warm and social character of a big city brasserie. A grouping of Niche modern pendant lights adorn the interior, adding to its undeniable charm.