Modern Restaurant Lighting at Adorns Creekside Hotel and Bar

Located in 150-year-old structures that once housed a textile mill, the Roundhouse offers a full-service experience, including a boutique hotel, award-winning American restaurant, and popular event space that accommodates up to 200 guests. The historic Hudson Valley property overlooks a beautiful waterfall, rushing creek, and bustling street corner in charming Beacon, New York, just blocks away from Niche.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The thoughtfully designed interior features contributions from local artisans, including Niche modern pendant lighting. In a cozy creekside lounge, a cluster of custom Niche Crystal Solitaire pendants in varying sizes hang above the bar. Stunningly minimalist and straightforward in its presentation, the celebration of one single Edison style lamp at the center of the Solitaire pendant is beautiful to behold. The Crystal pendant lights cast a warm glow throughout the lounge, making it the perfect place to sit by a crackling fire while enjoying one of the Roundhouse’s signature cocktails.

We had grappled with many different custom chandelier ideas, always with the focus of trying to create something playful and super shiny," says Elizabeth Strianese, the Interior Designer who worked on the original remodel of the Roundhouse. "The Solitaire lights are perfect, because they feel like giant bubbles floating above the dark and grounded bar. It feels incredibly elegant and uncomplicated but retains a bit of a flirty air."

Inside the restaurant, tables of all sizes line the dining area and floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning views of the waterfall. In this room, custom Niche Helio pendants in Effervescent glass with a custom Mercury overlay hang from the high, wood panel ceiling over the guests. The Helio pendant light is designed for versatility, with both translucent and opaque color palettes, as well as an array of available lamping options. The delightfully compact shape of the Helio pendant light works well when grouped together, and that certainly holds true in this setting. Looking to place a custom order? We're here to help!