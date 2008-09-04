View Photos
Modern Motors
By David A. Greene
This year's Pebble Beach Concours d’Élégance car show featured a roll-out of General Motors' spectacular Motorama cars of the 1950s, prototypes and fantasy models that embodied the modern promise of car design.
Remarkable for space-age eye-candy like the Cadillac Cyclone (below) and the nutty Futurliner (top), the show is most noteworthy for the saga of the last surviving Chevy Biscayne (above), which was rescued from obscurity—and obliteration—then restored to "junkyard fresh," a rough, half-baked state usually reserved for the million-dollar whist tables on "Antiques Roadshow." Funny how cars are the only antiques that we expect to look like they just rolled off of the showroom floor. (Until now)
