Modern Live/Work Space in a Former Chicago Funeral Home

As the Chicago-based Midwestern sales rep for Burton snowboards, Matt Hoffman has a job that many feel could only be improved with closer access to real mountains with good powder. But try telling that to him before he moved into his new house, when work routinely included late-night arrivals at his apartment followed by multiple runs to unload shirts and board bags from his truck. Covering a nine-state territory required a real home base. The fantasy —a home with storage space and a showroom to demo new gear for clients and reps—would be the ideal live-work setup, a space- and money-saving move.

Kitchen and Dining Room



A dimly lit living space above a former funeral home, the kitchen and dining rooms have become animated, illuminated family spaces with splashes of color and light-providing transom windows. The dining space features Hans Wegner chairs circling a Matthew Hilton Cross-Extension table and a Pallucco Glow Square pendant lamp.



Photo by Morlen Sinoway

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

"I could have rented a showroom, but that's basically a glorified, unused storage space most of the year," says Hoffman.

Showroom



One floor below the house, the showroom hums with activity, especially during the winter season, when next year’s new products are being shown. The modular track lighting can be adjusted to fit any presentation. The wood core ceiling panels, taken from reclaimed material from the snowboard production process, add to the industrial aesthetic.



Photo by Morlen Sinoway

Hoffman’s unlikely savior first presented itself in 2006 in the form of a former funeral home-turned-biker hangout near Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Built in the 1880s, the aged building once even sported a carriage house for the horses that drew the hearse. In the ‘60s, the building functioned as a biker chop shop. Hoffman kept the jury-rigged, dumb waiter-esque elevator in use to transport stolen bikes to the basement, which contained a homemade shooting range and more than a few copies of the Anarchist’s Cookbook. It was definitely a fixer-upper.

Living Room



Overlooking nearby Pulaski Park, the Hoffman’s living space features a contrast of old and new elements, including the original wood flooring, once covered in carpet. Morlen Sinoway Atelier custom-made the sofa and found the pair of Corbusier Chaise Lounges.



Photo by Morlen Sinoway

Hoffman turned to Morlen Sinoway, owner of an eponymous local design studio and store, to help transform the space. The straightforward brief called for about 3,000 square feet of storage, another 3,000 square feet of showroom space and separate, well-defined living quarters. By the time the gut rehab and reconstruction was finished nine months later, just a few of the structure’s original doors remained.

Office



Hoffman’s friend, carpenter Scott McGlasson who runs Woodsport Studio in Minneapolis, custom-made the desk.



Photo by Morlen Sinoway

In a sense, Sinoway approach the job like a user experience designer, plotting out his client’s needs and daily routine. Designed around functionality, Sinoway made sure the bachelor pad had enough flexibility to adapt to a family, foresight Hoffman—now married to Christine and father to Henry—certainly appreciates.

Study



The fireplace-equipped study greets guests entering from the lower level.



Photo by Morlen Sinoway

The ground floor best exemplifies Sinoway’s approach, which provides church-and-state level separation between home and work life. Behind the nondescript red front door sits a well-appointed entryway with a stairway leading to the family’s home. Clients coming to talk business can head straight back to the showroom floor, formerly the viewing room for wakes and staging area for caskets. The ground floor now resembles an industrial chic retail space, boasting concrete floors and banks of sales racks to showcase boards and clothing, as well as a separate garage for Hoffman’s own vehicles. Unused wooden snowboard cores, rejected during the production process, line the walls, and panels made from the same material are suspended from the ceiling to form an undulating pattern overhead. Designed for presenting next year’s new products during the busy winter season—the wall panels even have routed top with a small indentation cut to support hangars—the space contains deliberate break points and barriers that keep visitors from realizing they’re inside someone’s home. And the extensive basement offers Hoffman plenty of storage space.

Master Bedroom



A former hayloft, located above the stables for the horses that pulled hearses for the funeral home, has become a quiet retreat, with blackout shades and a custom fireplace combining to make it cozy even in the dead of a Chicago winter. The space contains a Shell Chair by Hans Wegner on the left, along with an array of Ikea pieces.



Photo by Morlen Sinoway

But once guests journey up that front staircase, striped down to its original form, they immediately feel at home. The open main floor welcomes with a warm color palette and natural light. "We found out that none of the walls were load-bearing," says Hoffman. "So we just kept removing and removing."

Master Bathroom



Summer sunshine streaming through the east-facing third-floor windows warms the porcelain tiles in the master bathroom, designed with custom vanities and drawer pulls.



Photo by Morlen Sinoway