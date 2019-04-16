Modern Landscape Designer Breaks New Ground
Modern Landscape Designer Breaks New Ground

By William Lamb
With a wild approach, award-winning designer Margie Ruddick pushes the boundaries of landscaping.

The near-comic absurdity of the situation was not lost on Margie Ruddick, one of America’s most celebrated landscape designers, as she stood before a judge and tried to talk her way out of a $75 fine for letting the weeds in her front yard grow taller than ten inches.

