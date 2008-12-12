Modern House Numbers
View Photos

Modern House Numbers

By Miyoko Ohtake
During this past week, I’ve stumbled upon quite a number of great modern house numbers, from the classic Neutra numbers to my latest favorite, Numbers by Andrew Byrom . Here’s a look at what I’ve been looking at.
Modern House Numbers - Photo 1 of 6 -

Neutra House Numbers

By Richard Neutra for DWR

$48 each, 4" H x 2.75-4" W, aluminum

Modern House Numbers - Photo 2 of 6 -

Modern House Numbers - Photo 3 of 6 -

Numbers

By Andrew Byrom

$30 each, 6.5" H x 3.75" W, anodized aluminum


Modern House Numbers - Photo 4 of 6 -

SIGNO House Number

By Blomus

$25.30 each, 5.6" H, stainless steel


Modern House Numbers - Photo 5 of 6 -

Ribbon Deep

By WestOnLetters

$53 each for 5" H in natural satin aluminum, 4-18" H, 14 finishes


Modern House Numbers - Photo 6 of 6 -

LED Solar Numbers

By Matterinc

$20 each, 6.375” H x 3.5” W, silver or black anodized aluminum




Eichler Numbers
By Eichler Numbers
$18-30 each, 3.25" H x 3" W