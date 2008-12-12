View Photos
Modern House Numbers
By Miyoko Ohtake –
During this past week, I’ve stumbled upon quite a number of great modern house numbers, from the classic Neutra numbers to my latest favorite, Numbers by Andrew Byrom . Here’s a look at what I’ve been looking at.
Eichler Numbers
By Eichler Numbers
$18-30 each, 3.25" H x 3" W