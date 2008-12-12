During this past week, I’ve stumbled upon quite a number of great modern house numbers, from the classic Neutra numbers to my latest favorite, Numbers by Andrew Byrom . Here’s a look at what I’ve been looking at.

Neutra House Numbers



By Richard Neutra for DWR



$48 each, 4" H x 2.75-4" W, aluminum



Numbers



By Andrew Byrom



$30 each, 6.5" H x 3.75" W, anodized aluminum

SIGNO House Number



By Blomus



$25.30 each, 5.6" H, stainless steel

Ribbon Deep



By WestOnLetters



$53 each for 5" H in natural satin aluminum, 4-18" H, 14 finishes

LED Solar Numbers



By Matterinc



$20 each, 6.375” H x 3.5” W, silver or black anodized aluminum





Eichler Numbers

By

$18-30 each, 3.25" H x 3" W