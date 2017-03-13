Modern Hotel Lighting Adorns Lobby of Hilton Resort in Myrtle Beach

Ocean 22 by Hilton Grand Vacations Club provides the ideal setting to savor the sand and surf in one of the most beloved beach towns in America. Located directly on Myrtle Beach, this 22-story tower provides all the comforts and conveniences of home. Conceptualized by Garvin Design Group, the hotel features thoughtful design elements that convey the tranquility of the surrounding environment. Inside the lobby, a bold palette of handmade glass pendants creates a head-turning lighting display, making guests feel welcome the minute they enter the resort.



A colorful configuration of Niche modern hotel lighting adorns the Hilton’s lobby. Classic pendants like the Stamen, Pod, Pharos, Minaret, Aurora, Turret, Stargazer, and Oculo hang from individual junction boxes, helping to visually define the space. The Amber, Sapphire, Gray, Smoke and Chocolate glass colors complement each other beautifully and work well with the furniture and beach-inspired accessories featured throughout the interior.

Above a table in the lobby, a grouping of our Stamen, Pod, Aurora, Minaret, and Turret pendants hangs from a Linear-5 Modern Chandelier. The Linear-5 Modern Chandelier allows you to easily combine any five light fixtures with a single electrical junction box, making for easy installation. The color, glass shades, and drop length are up to you, making each display completely unique. Here, the designer chose to combine silhouettes with our signature inward curvature and pendants featuring a hand-pulled tear drop shape.