Modern, Green Alternative to the Classic LEGO®
By Eujin Rhee –
Inspired by LEGO®, and committed to using renewable resources, Japanese company Mokurokku has introduced a modern, green alternative to the nostalgic, plastic toy.
Handmade of natural woods such as birch and maple, each Mokulock set, priced at 31$, comes with 50 biodegradable bricks and a handy fabric pouch.
Mokurokku hopes to "to convey the charm of nature" and "express the nostalgia that everyone has been touched in life by a tree."
