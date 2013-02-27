Modern, Green Alternative to the Classic LEGO®
Modern, Green Alternative to the Classic LEGO®

By Eujin Rhee
Inspired by LEGO®, and committed to using renewable resources, Japanese company Mokurokku has introduced a modern, green alternative to the nostalgic, plastic toy.

Handmade of natural woods such as birch and maple, each Mokulock set, priced at 31$, comes with 50 biodegradable bricks and a handy fabric pouch.

Keep the kids busy with Morkurokku’s handmade wooden Legos. Each piece is biodegradable so don’t fret if a few get lost along the way. $31 for a set of 50

Mokurokku hopes to "to convey the charm of nature" and "express the nostalgia that everyone has been touched in life by a tree."

