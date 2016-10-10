Dwell Leaps Off the Page With a New Collection For Target

Sixteen years after the launch of Dwell, designers Chris Deam and Nick Dine, partners in the San Francisco and New York–based firm Deam + Dine, have teamed up to embody the brand’s ethos with Modern by Dwell Magazine—a new home collection for Target that debuts December 27.

"The overall concept was to give physical form to the editorial voice of Dwell," says Deam, who alongside his wife, Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, has played a guiding role in the magazine’s creative vision since the beginning. "This is a quiet collection that celebrates smart, fresh, and purposeful design that is approachable. This isn’t fanciful stuff; for us, beauty comes from utility."



LED Task Lamp, $49.99. Deam + Dine reinterpreted traditional forms for this LED lamp, which joins a powder-coated steel base and an acrylic light diffuser.

With more than 120 products, the collection will focus on three key areas: entertaining, interiors, and outdoor furnishings. Some pieces, including stackable chairs and a series of wooden tabletop items—one of which can be used as an analog speaker—will have space-saving and dual functions.



Lounge Chair, $249.99. Thinking of "a hybrid between a chair with no arms and a chair with arms," Deam explains, resulted in this lounge seat, which features steel legs and tall, foam-cushioned sides that comfortably cradle the user.

Delivering modern design at accessible price points (from $17 to $400) without sacrificing quality was central to the designers’ approach. Editing the selection down from more than 250 initial sketches, Deam + Dine also prioritized "aesthetically durable" designs, products that could stand the test of time and be mixed and matched with other styles. "We live in eclectic places, and understand that things need to mix," explains Dine. "The collection is rigorous and modern, but also extremely comfortable and versatile."



Pieces from the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection will be available at select Target stores and Target.com, with some items available online only. "Dwell has such a strong design authority—we feel honored to have tackled this project," says Deam. "Target gave us complete design freedom, and with our shared belief in bringing good design to a wider audience, it has been a natural collaborator."