Modern Cookware, Old and New

Crate & Barrel first teased us with the news of its re-introduction of Dansk Kobenstyle ceramic cookware back in June. The available products do not disappoint: six– and four-quart casseroles, a baking dish, and a butter warmer, all available in black, white or red. The vintage line, which Jens Quistgaard designed for Dansk in 1956, is all over Ebay and Etsy (often in mod colorways like yellow, blue, orange, and brown) but this makes it much more accessible. That being said, we'd love to see that yellow colorway in a Crate & Barrel store near us... (Related: Here's the best way to clean somewhat-persnickety enamel cookware.)