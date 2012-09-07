Modern Cookware, Old and New
Crate & Barrel first teased us with the news of its re-introduction of Dansk Kobenstyle ceramic cookware back in June. The available products do not disappoint: six– and four-quart casseroles, a baking dish, and a butter warmer, all available in black, white or red. The vintage line, which Jens Quistgaard designed for Dansk in 1956, is all over Ebay and Etsy (often in mod colorways like yellow, blue, orange, and brown) but this makes it much more accessible. That being said, we'd love to see that yellow colorway in a Crate & Barrel store near us... (Related: Here's the best way to clean somewhat-persnickety enamel cookware.)
Now for something new. This fall, Alessi is putting its Domenica serving cookware, designed by Elisa Giovannoni, on the market. The sleek, generously proportioned shapes are attractive enough to serve on a table, and the prices reflect that duality (between $70 and $340 retail). The pots are made of multiply (steel + aluminum + steel) and the steamer basket and lids are all stainless steel. Fun fact: Giovannoni named the line after the Italian word for "Sunday" to suggest a festive family meal.