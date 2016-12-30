Modern by Dwell Magazine: Outdoor Collection
Modern by Dwell Magazine: Outdoor Collection

By Dwell
Take it outside by exploring a deeper preview of select outdoor items from our Modern by Dwell Magazine collection for Target.

The full line, which was designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine, will be available in select Target stores and Target.com beginning December 27. Along with these pieces, you’ll find over 120 items for your entire home. Spring will be here before you know it—so make sure you’re prepared with Dwell and Target!



Outdoor Lounge Chair - Set of 2, $269.99,&nbsp;available in gray or white; Cushion - Set of 2, $99.99,&nbsp;available in gray or white; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Firebowl, $89.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Outdoor Sofa, $399.99, available in gray or white; Cushion, $109.99, available in gray or navy; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Round Dining Table, $239.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Umbrella, $119.99; Base, $49.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Solar Pathway Lights, $29.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

3-Piece Bar Bistro Set, $299.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Posture Chair and Ottoman Set, $269.99, available in gray, orange, or white; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Outdoor Side Table, $89.99, available in gray or white; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Posture Chair and Ottoman Set, $269.99, available in gray, orange, or white; Cushion, $79.99, available in gray or navy; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Outdoor Coffee Table, $129.99; available in gray or white; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Hexagonal Concrete Planter, 89.99; available in small or large; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Posture Chair and Ottoman Set, $269.99; available in gray, orange, or white; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Outdoor Rug 5x7 or 8x10', $89.99-$129.99; available in gray or navy; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Outdoor Dining Chair - Set of 2, $149.99; available in gray or white; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $179.99; available in gray or white; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target

