Modern Awakening

I am standing outside my hotel in Salt Lake City, when a silver Audi screeches to the curb and Brent Jespersen bounds out. My first impression is that this is a man who is no stranger to the bungee cord. We peel out of the valet area and he eagerly begins to describe his recently completed modernist home. A massive Ford F-250 roars past us, blaring what I come to understand as New Country. Jespersen shakes his head.

The Jespersen residence sits in virtual isolation atop Emigration Canyon. With its oversize sliding glass doors, flat roof, and meticulous attention to geometric principles, the recently completed home creates a haven in the mountain wilderness.

"You see that a lot," he laments. "But please don’t write about suburbanites in their SUVs, drinking laws, or Mormons." While the suburbanites or drinking laws could be downplayed, the Mormon presence proves harder to dismiss. Salt Lake City has a population of only 182,000. Of that number, 45 percent are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The backyard features a cedar deck that extends into a field of rolling wildflowers and local fauna.

Founded as a religious utopia in 1847, and practically walled in by immense mountains and the Great Salt Lake that glitters like a mirage in the distance, Salt Lake City was designed as an immense grid that extends outward from the ten-acre Temple Square, the spiritual and literal heart of the city. The most prominent structure is Salt Lake Temple, which broke ground in 1853 (and was not finished until 1893), whose finial spires create an imposing presence. ("No Tours" says the brochure, firmly.)

The living room utilizes Eames lounges and a B&B Italia sofa to create a spare but comfortable environment. Sliding glass doors provide ample ventilation.

It’s a clean, preternaturally calm city. Jespersen points out a light-rail system, one of many civic improvements courtesy of the 2002 Winter Olympics. It rolls by, empty. We drive down Main Street, the aptly titled downtown artery. Several commercial buildings sit vacant but the closest thing to urban blight is an unleashed Labrador.

Cassina cab chairs and curvilinear vases from Vietnam create a sense of calm, and provide a warm contrast to the strong clean lines of the interior.

Jespersen’s new home is in Emigration Canyon, roughly ten miles from downtown and about 6,000 feet above sea level. I soon learn that besides being an avid surfer, snowboarder, and fan of the bands who once graced the stages of Lolapalooza, Jespersen has a passion for architecture, perhaps an inherited one. His father, Earl Thomas Jespersen, was a prominent architect in Texas in the 1960s and ’70s, where his forward-thinking and artistic approach to architecture (he was also a painter and craftsman, but only recreationally) bolstered the popularity of his design studio, particularly among the astronauts of NASA’s burgeoning space program. In fact, Jespersen Sr. had the distinction of designing Neil Armstrong’s Texas beach house.

Berlin Jespersen, 8, daintily rocks the family drum kit, which Brent is also learning to play.

Entranced by architecture at a young age ("I loved going to the office," he effuses, "playing with the models and drafting"), in subsequent years Jespersen, who now makes his living as a partner in an executive search firm with his wife Jill Perelson, found himself exhaustively studying the International Style as executed by Mies, Neutra, and Koenig. So when he stumbled upon a spare, elegant steel-frame home on the base of Emigration Canyon in early 1998, he decided he had to own it.

Jill prepares breakfast in the custom kitchen, which features a Roman travertine-topped work island.

He describes the simple joys of the 1,800-square-foot dwelling: floor-to-ceiling glass, an open floor plan, and a spacious backyard with a river running through it. The house was designed by renowned Utah architect John Sugden. A revered figure in the Utah modernist scene (a small scene, granted, but a scene nonetheless), Sugden had studied under Mies at the Illinois Institute of Technology when he returned from the war until 1952, and then worked alongside him, most notably on the legendary Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois.

The landscaping appears to be based on the mullet principle: business in the front, as seen here (manicured grid lawn, with native vegetation sprouting in careful symmetry), party in the back (sunflowers and wild mountain grass growing in harmonious chaos).

Sugden later relocated to Utah, where he designed several noteworthy commercial buildings and a dozen private homes, including his own groundbreaking home/studio, the Cube House. Jespersen was floored by the progressive simplicity of Sugden’s 1957 design but underwhelmed by the subsequent renovations.

The main living room, separated by a freestanding wall, continues into an open study. The bookshelves, close to ten feet tall, are home to numerous architectural books, philosophy texts, and the literary work of Ayn Rand. Recessed speakers emanate music throughout, dependant on the wills of Jespersens' iPod.

"You can’t imagine the heinosity," he says, and then proceeds to describe an aesthetic nightmare: a pitched roof with cheap metal siding over Sugden’s timeless metal frame. Inside he found dated Santa Fe decor, turquoise carpet, and cheesy blue tiles. "There was black light in the bathroom," interjects Perelson.

A meticulously manicured lawn complements the pared-down lines and massive front door. By night the path is illuminated by floodlights, which almost succeed in deterring the local wildlife. Almost—Jespersen notes that deer, moose, and other hoofed beasts visit the property on a regular basis.