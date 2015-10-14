View Photos
Modern Architecture Firm SPF:a Brings the Mesmerizing Op Art of Lucas Blok to Southern California
Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping –
Culver City–based Studio Pali Fekete architects (SPF:a) will exhibit the work of Monterey artist Lucas Blok at SPF:a Gallery, formerly the Museum of Modern Design Art and Architecture, from October 15, 2015 until March 31, 2016.
Lucas Blok's immersive large-scale paintings, which use vibrant, pulsating colors to explore spatial relationships, are a crossover fit for SPF:a, an architecture firm with an art gallery in Los Angeles. "I am fascinated by our ability to take electrical-mechanical energy and convert it into a visual experience of form and color," says the artist.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The show, Blok's fourth at SPF:a Gallery since 2000, opens Thursday, October 15 from 6-10 p.m. Learn more by visiting their website.