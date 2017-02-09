Modern Across America: Salt Lake City
Population 189,300
Modern Building Worth a Visit The 1961 IBM Building by James Hunter & Associates was among the first Utah structures to use post-tensioned concrete construction.
Breakout Firm Local, woman-owned firm ajc Architects has built a number of residences, churches, and cultural institutions around town.
Hometown Hero A Chicago-born modern architect who worked with and studied under Mies van der Rohe, John Sugden (1922–2003) contributed many International-style buildings to the city.
Architectural Claim to Fame Moshe Safdie’s Salt Lake City Main Library. "Safdie’s library raised the community’s self-esteem about design excellence," says Stephen Goldsmith, an associate professor at the University of Utah’s College of Architecture + Planning.