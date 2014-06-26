Modern Across America: Charleston, South Carolina

In our Modern Across America issue, we spotlighted five American cities with design scenes worth watching. Known in part for its well-preserved architecture, Charleston is making a new name for itself as a modern craft and design hub. Here are some of our favorite of the city's projects from the Dwell archives.
Population 125,600
Architectural Claim to Fame In a city known for its classic houses, the contemporary Spaulding Paolozzi Center by Allied Works Architecture of Portland and New York and local firm E.E. Fava Architects, Etc. is on the boards after an earlier building attempt by Clemson University was derailed by preservationists.
Retail Therapy The Pretend Store, a pop-up with a rotating roster of local and international designers
Firm to Watch Brooks Reitz and Tim Mink, of hospitality design firm Neighbourhood, have developed restaurant concepts like Poe’s Tavern, inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s time on Sullivan’s Island, and Monza, a Neapolitan pizzeria.