Modern Across America: Baltimore, Maryland

In our Modern Across America issue, we spotlighted five American cities with design scenes worth watching. With a slew of significant buildings by architects like Mies van der Rohe and I.M. Pei already under its belt, Baltimore continues to build upon its history of excellence in architecture and design. Here are some of our favorite Baltimore projects from the Dwell archives.
Population 621,300
Breakout Firm Ziger/Snead recently renovated a 100-year-old factory that now houses the Baltimore Design School, a public middle and high school that focuses on fashion, architecture, and graphic design curriculums.
Modern Structure Worth a Visit Built by HOK Sport (now Populous) in the early 1990s, Camden Yards ushered in a new era of baseball stadium design that favored traditional-looking parks with modern amenities located in an urban setting.
Hometown Hero Graham Coreil-Allen has created a number of crosswalks in downtown Baltimore as a way to highlight the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District.