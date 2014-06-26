Modern Across America: Baltimore, Maryland
Modern Across America: Baltimore, Maryland

By Robert Gordon-Fogelson
In our Modern Across America issue, we spotlighted five American cities with design scenes worth watching. With a slew of significant buildings by architects like Mies van der Rohe and I.M. Pei already under its belt, Baltimore continues to build upon its history of excellence in architecture and design. Here are some of our favorite Baltimore projects from the Dwell archives.

Population 621,300

A new owner with a light touch has kept the spirit of Marcel Breuer's 1959 Hooper House II intact; a marvel of the mid-20th century, its life will extend well into the 21st. Photo by Zubin Shroff.

Breakout Firm Ziger/Snead recently renovated a 100-year-old factory that now houses the Baltimore Design School, a public middle and high school that focuses on fashion, architecture, and graphic design curriculums.

Furniture designed by Breuer, such as these tubular steel dining chairs, adds a feeling of consistency to the house. Photo by Zubin Shroff.

Modern Structure Worth a Visit Built by HOK Sport (now Populous) in the early 1990s, Camden Yards ushered in a new era of baseball stadium design that favored traditional-looking parks with modern amenities located in an urban setting.

Comprised of two eight-foot-by-eight-foot platforms that create two floors, and screened in with bamboo shoots, a modern tree house outside Baltimore provides sanctuary for kids and adults alike. Photo courtesy Laurie Stubb.

Hometown Hero Graham Coreil-Allen has created a number of crosswalks in downtown Baltimore as a way to highlight the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District.

Architect Edward Paul Haladay, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, helped create a path to affordable prefabs with a row home design for inner-city Baltimore that takes into account the everyday lives of the Habitat families.

Ellen Lupton and J. Abbott Miller—the husband-wife team that co-founded the multidisciplinary studio Design/Writing/Research—now reside in Baltimore, Maryland, where Lupton is director of the graduate program in graphic design at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). Photo by Julian Broad.

The Johns Hopkins Hospital’s new building, the Charlotte R. Bloomberg Children's Center, brought an empathetic and curatorial eye to civic architecture by inviting 70 artists to create more than 500 on-site installations. &quot;The intent (and hope) of the art and architecture program was to uplift the spirit of the patient and the visitor as they arrive here at the hospital, to relieve that initial stress.&quot;

