Models of the Kimball Art Center
By Aaron Britt
As I reported earlier, the Kimball Art Center in Park City, Utah, is just days away from choosing which of the five plans for their extension will go into construction. The jury makes its final deliberation on February 3rd, in part based on the models that the five contending firms—BIG, Sparano Mooney, Tod Williams Billie Tsien, Will Bruder + Partners, and Brooks Scarpa. I had the good luck of visiting Park City last week to see the models (currently stashed in board member Buzz Stasser's house during the Sundance Film Festival), but if you're anywhere else, take this exclusive look at what will be swaying the jury. The videos are only available here on dwell.com and at the Kimball thanks to augmented reality technology from HP's Aurasma system.
Here's a description from Bjarke Ingels that simultaneously demystifies the process by which he and his firm arrived at their design, but also gives a concise Park City history lesson.
John Sparano of Sparano Mooney shows off his model and talks about "an urban living room" on the corner of Main Street.
A "box of sky and shadow" from Tod Williams and Billie Tsien.
The most obviously sustainable of the entries, the solar panels and wind turbines of Will Bruder's design mark it as one of the flashiest of the five entries.
Brooks+Scarpa's "cloud" dominates the design, but as the narration here shows, community engagement and respect for Park City's arts scene wins out.