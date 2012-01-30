Models of the Kimball Art Center

Here's a description from Bjarke Ingels that simultaneously demystifies the process by which he and his firm arrived at their design, but also gives a concise Park City history lesson.

John Sparano of Sparano Mooney shows off his model and talks about "an urban living room" on the corner of Main Street.

A "box of sky and shadow" from Tod Williams and Billie Tsien.

The most obviously sustainable of the entries, the solar panels and wind turbines of Will Bruder's design mark it as one of the flashiest of the five entries.

Brooks+Scarpa's "cloud" dominates the design, but as the narration here shows, community engagement and respect for Park City's arts scene wins out.