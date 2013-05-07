Mod Storage Accessories from Nomess Copenhagen

Stack it, store it, fold it, and hang it all with yet another Scandinavian design company we love. Nomess Copenhagen specializes in easy-on-the-eyes storage solutions, and here are just a few that tickle our collective fancy.
Momaboxes are jeweltone plastic boxes in a variety of shapes and sizes. (For a quicker fix, the Container Store sells similar compartments fromAmac.)
Sturdy but unobtrusive garment racks are a clever option for apartments with little closet space. Nomess Copenhagen's Dress-Up comes in white or black legs with the option of a black, white, or orange hanging bar at top. (Buy it for €229 here.)
4-Dots trestle table in natural ash wood with black stained split legs. The dots on top come in white or orange. Shown with Milky Boxes stacked at right.
Balsabox is one of those containers: So simple, yet so perfect, and equipped with a gee-whiz factor (in this case a lid that can be completely removed, rotated, and put back in place as a vertical mirror). The bright pink interior spices up the wabi-sabi-esque balsa wood shell. US buyers can purchase in person or online at A+R.