Moby, the Architecture Blogger

With his characteristic blend of nostalgia and curiosity, Moby explores everything from strip club marquees to minimalism on his blog—and his non-linear ramblings also contain great insights into the history of Los Angeles architecture and the city's rapid development. An excerpt from a post about the historic Tower Theater downtown :

ok, someday soon i’ll get back to beautiful mid century houses scattered throughout l.a.

but for now: another beautiful old theater downtown.



speaking of downtown: if you’re interested to know what times square looked like in 1978 you have two options.



option 1-build a time machine and go back to times square in 1978.

or

option 2-walk up and down broadway in downtown los angeles.



oh, if for some reason you do have a time machine, please let me know, as there are lots of places from the past and future i’d

like to visit.

for starters: a weekend in nyc in 1978. start the night at studio 54 with mick and bianca, and then end the night at max’s kansas city with andy warhol and lou reed.

that seems like a good use of/for a time machine, right?

In this video from the Getty-led Pacific Standard Time Presents: Modern Architecture in L.A., the artist riffs on the unique attributes of Los Angeles architecture. "L.A. is baffling. L.A. is byzantine and fantastically uncohesive," he says of the city's built landscape. "L.A. has the most diverse, interesting architecture of any city on the planet."

