It’s Always Summer at This $3.7M Minimalist Home in Florida

Location: 180 Brigham Road NW, Winter Haven, Florida

Price: $3,695,000

Year Built: 2020

Footprint: 3,659 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 3.95 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to a privately gated estate nestled in the heart of Central Florida— a contemporary masterpiece embracing a Frank Lloyd Wright—inspired, minimalistic design and inspired by designs and element concepts from award-winning Bates and Masi Architects from East Hampton, New York. Sited on an oversize lakefront lot in Winter Haven, this residence stands as a testament to architectural brilliance, providing total privacy in a cul-de-sac setting and non-HOA private community. The property is modeled after the award-winning Robins Way in the Hamptons, but with distinctive modifications, it stands as a beacon of luxury. Elevated five feet above ground, the residence offers 3,659 square feet of contemporary, open-concept living space and also includes a bonus in-law suite off the detached two-car garage, commercial-grade, high-impact windows, a smooth-finish, steel trowel stucco exterior, concrete floating steps, and a zen garden–like setting with its meticulous landscaping."