It’s Always Summer at This $3.7M Minimalist Home in Florida
Location: 180 Brigham Road NW, Winter Haven, Florida
Price: $3,695,000
Year Built: 2020
Footprint: 3,659 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 3.95 acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to a privately gated estate nestled in the heart of Central Florida— a contemporary masterpiece embracing a Frank Lloyd Wright—inspired, minimalistic design and inspired by designs and element concepts from award-winning Bates and Masi Architects from East Hampton, New York. Sited on an oversize lakefront lot in Winter Haven, this residence stands as a testament to architectural brilliance, providing total privacy in a cul-de-sac setting and non-HOA private community. The property is modeled after the award-winning Robins Way in the Hamptons, but with distinctive modifications, it stands as a beacon of luxury. Elevated five feet above ground, the residence offers 3,659 square feet of contemporary, open-concept living space and also includes a bonus in-law suite off the detached two-car garage, commercial-grade, high-impact windows, a smooth-finish, steel trowel stucco exterior, concrete floating steps, and a zen garden–like setting with its meticulous landscaping."
180 Brigham Road NW in Winter Haven, Florida, is currently listed for $3,695,000 by Louise Richer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.