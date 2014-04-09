Milan Design Week: Day Two
View Photos

Milan Design Week: Day Two

By Dwell
Our editors share their most exciting discoveries from their second day at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile. [Update: day one, day three, and day four!]

The designs at this year's Milan Design Week certainly don't shy away from color. From gradient colors to high-intensity prints, the Salone is buzzing with new designs vying for attention. Here is a recap of what stopped our editors in their tracks on their second day at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile.

On Tuesday, Dwell hosted a party for Stephen Burks, whose new Man Made collection includes new mixed-metal pendants for Parachilna.

Don't forget to follow Dwell on Instagram (@dwellmagazine) and check back here for daily updates from Milan!

The gradient lives on. Patricia Urquiola for Moroso at Salone.

Doshi Levien's rug collection for Nanimarquina.

Studio Minale-Maeda's 3-D printed connector, called Keystone, holds this table together.

The British designer James Fox nabbed a Lexus design award for his Macian "den-building kit." The kit of connectors allows you to build structures using found materials. "Architecture is essentially lines and points," he said. "This makes the points and people can find the lines between."

Masks by Jaime Hayon, glimpsed in Ventura Lambrate.

Nike's Flyknit exhibition designed by the architect Arthur Huang adds a kick to the Palazzo Clerici courtyard.

We dig Inga Sempé's new wall-mounted vanity for Hay (also available in non-gradient versions).

A new Stephen Burks piece for Dedon in action at the Salone.

How to spot a Hella Jongerius for Divina rug: instead of a signature, a charm.

The installation &quot;In a State of Repair&quot; seeks to highlight the work of craftspeople, artisans, and technicians who repair things that break. Martino Gamper, a designer and the exhibition's curator, hopes this inspires people to keep the belongings they have instead of throwing them away if they break.

The frame of the Corques sofa by the designer Lucie Koldova for Per / Use is made from cork, and upholstered with Kvadrat fabric.

Nendo's Su stool range for Emeco, made of anodized aluminum, untreated wood, and concrete.

Bethan Laura Wood's quilt-style daybed uses Divina fabric by Kvadrat.

