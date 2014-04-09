View Photos
Milan Design Week: Day Two
By Dwell
Our editors share their most exciting discoveries from their second day at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile. [Update: day one, day three, and day four!]
The designs at this year's Milan Design Week certainly don't shy away from color. From gradient colors to high-intensity prints, the Salone is buzzing with new designs vying for attention. Here is a recap of what stopped our editors in their tracks on their second day at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile.
