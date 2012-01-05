Mike Matas's Travel Videos
One Week In Japan from Mike Matas on Vimeo.
I also quite like an earlier version of the same idea, Matas's trip to Morocco and Spain, again comprised of 4,000 photos. I wonder how sequential the photos are, if they're a real-time, chronological account of his journey, or are edited for maximum effect. Within the frenetic pace of the flashing imagery it's perpetually arresting when flickers of continuity emerge. Whether train tracks, an elephant lolling about, or an extended moment of stillness, Matas has found a way to offer a visual refuge in the visual strobe.
Morocco & Spain from Mike Matas on Vimeo.
Here's another cool one of a journey through India that begins with a tour in an auto rickshaw and ends up on the train. Hypnotic stuff.
Journey Across India from Mike Matas on Vimeo.