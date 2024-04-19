SubscribeSign In
This $1M Midcentury Stunner Just Hit the Market for the First Time in 50 Years

Designed by Harry Merritt, the Weil-Cassisi House is tucked away on a lush lot in Gainesville, Florida.
Location: 3105 SW 5th Ct., Gainesville, Florida

Price: $1,000,000

Architect: Harry Merritt

Year Built: 1965

Footprint: 2,844 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 1.44 acres

From the Agent: "Architect Harry Merritt’s masterpiece, the Weil-Cassisi House, is for sale for the first time since 1973. Located in Colclough Hill, this 1965 home sits on .69 of an acre and the property includes a second .75-acre lot. The midcentury features generous eaves, clerestory windows, and terrazzo floors. The Ocala block front entry courtyard wraps the home in a dramatic fashion. The tall double doors open to a grandaddy live oak and a walk lined with palms. Up the walk, you enter the home through another set of double doors. The open dining room has a built-in credenza and terrazzo dining table. The kitchen has original wood cabinets and beautiful views of the walled, rear-screened enclosure. The open reading room is off the kitchen, and to the left of the front door. There is a half bathroom for guests, walk-in pantry, and large laundry room with built-in cabinets. There is also a two-car garage and lots of storage. Upstairs, Merritt made extensive use of California redwood siding."

A tall brick wall borders the historic two-story residence.

Wood-trimmed, floor-to-ceiling glazing wraps around the living and dining areas.

The bright and airy kitchen overlooks the glass atrium at the rear of the home.

The primary bedroom has original wood-paneled walls and clerestory windows.

"Merritt’s use of glass, stone, and wood make this home feel incredibly warm and welcoming," adds the agent.

