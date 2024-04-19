This $1M Midcentury Stunner Just Hit the Market for the First Time in 50 Years
Location: 3105 SW 5th Ct., Gainesville, Florida
Price: $1,000,000
Architect: Harry Merritt
Year Built: 1965
Footprint: 2,844 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 1.44 acres
From the Agent: "Architect Harry Merritt’s masterpiece, the Weil-Cassisi House, is for sale for the first time since 1973. Located in Colclough Hill, this 1965 home sits on .69 of an acre and the property includes a second .75-acre lot. The midcentury features generous eaves, clerestory windows, and terrazzo floors. The Ocala block front entry courtyard wraps the home in a dramatic fashion. The tall double doors open to a grandaddy live oak and a walk lined with palms. Up the walk, you enter the home through another set of double doors. The open dining room has a built-in credenza and terrazzo dining table. The kitchen has original wood cabinets and beautiful views of the walled, rear-screened enclosure. The open reading room is off the kitchen, and to the left of the front door. There is a half bathroom for guests, walk-in pantry, and large laundry room with built-in cabinets. There is also a two-car garage and lots of storage. Upstairs, Merritt made extensive use of California redwood siding."
3105 SW 5th Court in Gainesville, Florida, is currently listed for $1,000,000 by Mike Hastings of Arista Realty.
