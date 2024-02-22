In Toronto, a Vibrant Midcentury With Its Own Putting Green Seeks $1.4M
Location: 155 Colonel Danforth, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Price: $1,399,000
Footprint: three bedrooms, two baths
Lot Size: 0.27 acres
Renovation Architect: Phillip Tan
From the Agent: "Welcome to your personal oasis, the last house on this private cul-de-sac boasting breathtaking views of Highland Creek. This midcentury-modern home has been completely renovated from the ground up by an award-winning architect who initially designed it for personal use. Notable features include a spa-like primary suite with cathedral ceilings, a cozy Bunkie ADU with heat and electricity, heated floors in all washrooms, a designer kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling aluminum windows."
155 Colonel Danforth in Ontario, Canada, is currently listed for $1,399,000 by RE/MAX Hallmark First Group Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.