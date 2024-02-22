SubscribeSign In
In Toronto, a Vibrant Midcentury With Its Own Putting Green Seeks $1.4M

Set on a wooded hillside, the remodeled three-bedroom comes with colorful cabinetry, extensive glazing, and a cozy ADU.
Location: 155 Colonel Danforth, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Price: $1,399,000

Footprint: three bedrooms, two baths

Lot Size: 0.27 acres

Renovation Architect: Phillip Tan

From the Agent: "Welcome to your personal oasis, the last house on this private cul-de-sac boasting breathtaking views of Highland Creek. This midcentury-modern home has been completely renovated from the ground up by an award-winning architect who initially designed it for personal use. Notable features include a spa-like primary suite with cathedral ceilings, a cozy Bunkie ADU with heat and electricity, heated floors in all washrooms, a designer kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling aluminum windows."

Set atop a hillside lot, the multilevel home features ample covered outdoor space.

Painted cabinets add playful pops of color to the kitchen, while skylights and sliding glass doors fill the open layout with daylight.

The top-floor primary suite has vaulted ceilings, a spacious walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath.

A mini putting green is sandwiched between the main residence and a detached ADU.

The home is surrounded by tall trees.

