In Toronto, a Vibrant Midcentury With Its Own Putting Green Seeks $1.4M

Location: 155 Colonel Danforth, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Price: $1,399,000

Footprint: three bedrooms, two baths

Lot Size: 0.27 acres

Renovation Architect: Phillip Tan

From the Agent: "Welcome to your personal oasis, the last house on this private cul-de-sac boasting breathtaking views of Highland Creek. This midcentury-modern home has been completely renovated from the ground up by an award-winning architect who initially designed it for personal use. Notable features include a spa-like primary suite with cathedral ceilings, a cozy Bunkie ADU with heat and electricity, heated floors in all washrooms, a designer kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling aluminum windows."