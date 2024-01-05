After a Three-Decade Reno, a Breezy Florida Midcentury Seeks $5M

Location: 117 South Polk Drive, Sarasota, Florida

Price: $4,950,000

Year Built: 1952

Footprint: 2,583 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.39 acres

From the Agent: "Built in 1952, the Lido Key residence underwent a series of thoughtful renovations, transforming it from a midcentury-modern, ranch-style house into a Sarasota School of Architecture gem, honored with a Florida AIA Design Award in 2022. The home flawlessly blends cherished historic elements with modern luxuries. The design evolution began after the home’s purchase in 1989, with the current owner orchestrating three major renovations over the next 30-plus years. The first renovation included the addition of a floating entrance canopy roof, kitchen and bath updates, and the conversion of the carport into a two-car garage with plentiful storage and Japanese-style white glass windows. A second remodel added meticulously designed front and rear courtyard gardens and additional living/dining room windows for enjoying the scenery, aligning with the Sarasota School’s philosophy of integrating interior and exterior spaces. The most recent renovation, finished in 2021, converted the home into a versatile split plan with the addition of a private guest wing, which includes a room divider, book cases, a well-appointed wet bar, a full bath, and an indoor/outdoor shower."