SubscribeSign In
Blink and You’ll Miss This $325K Midcentury Time Capsule in LouisvilleView 10 Photos

Blink and You’ll Miss This $325K Midcentury Time Capsule in Louisville

Designed by architect Norman Sweet, the 1962 home has been meticulously preserved, and it still has its original carport, floor plan, and kitchen finishes intact.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 1313 Marret Place, Louisville, Kentucky

Price: $325,000

Architect: Norman Sweet of Sweet + Judd Architects

Year Built: 1963

Footprint: 2,307 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.23 acres

From the Agent: "This home has been lovingly cared for with all of the original design, character, and details still in place and fully in use. It was designed by the late Louisville architect Norman Sweet of Sweet + Judd Architects and built in 1962. From the front carport all the way through to the floor-to-ceiling windows stretching across the back, views are everywhere. There is plenty of space with four bedrooms, two full baths, and a den in the walkout basement with a woodburning fireplace. The home is located on a private, dead-end street overlooking Fredrick Law Olmsted’s Iroquois Park. A new roof will be installed prior to closing."

The well-preserved two-story residence measures 2,307 square feet.

The well-preserved two-story residence measures 2,307 square feet.

Blink and You’ll Miss This $325K Midcentury Time Capsule in Louisville - Photo 2 of 9 -
The main living room is anchored by original beamed ceilings and a wide brick fireplace.

The main living room is anchored by original beamed ceilings and a wide brick fireplace.

Blink and You’ll Miss This $325K Midcentury Time Capsule in Louisville - Photo 4 of 9 -
The kitchen and dining area are connected by a darling pass-through window.

The kitchen and dining area are connected by a darling pass-through window.

Blink and You’ll Miss This $325K Midcentury Time Capsule in Louisville - Photo 6 of 9 -
Exposed brick continues into the spacious primary suite, complete with a wall of windows.

Exposed brick continues into the spacious primary suite, complete with a wall of windows.

Blink and You’ll Miss This $325K Midcentury Time Capsule in Louisville - Photo 8 of 9 -
A large, partially covered rear deck overlooks the fenced-in backyard.&nbsp;

A large, partially covered rear deck overlooks the fenced-in backyard. 

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.