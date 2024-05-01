Blink and You’ll Miss This $325K Midcentury Time Capsule in Louisville

Location: 1313 Marret Place, Louisville, Kentucky

Price: $325,000

Architect: Norman Sweet of Sweet + Judd Architects

Year Built: 1963

Footprint: 2,307 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.23 acres

From the Agent: "This home has been lovingly cared for with all of the original design, character, and details still in place and fully in use. It was designed by the late Louisville architect Norman Sweet of Sweet + Judd Architects and built in 1962. From the front carport all the way through to the floor-to-ceiling windows stretching across the back, views are everywhere. There is plenty of space with four bedrooms, two full baths, and a den in the walkout basement with a woodburning fireplace. The home is located on a private, dead-end street overlooking Fredrick Law Olmsted’s Iroquois Park. A new roof will be installed prior to closing."