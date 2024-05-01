Blink and You’ll Miss This $325K Midcentury Time Capsule in Louisville
Location: 1313 Marret Place, Louisville, Kentucky
Price: $325,000
Architect: Norman Sweet of Sweet + Judd Architects
Year Built: 1963
Footprint: 2,307 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.23 acres
From the Agent: "This home has been lovingly cared for with all of the original design, character, and details still in place and fully in use. It was designed by the late Louisville architect Norman Sweet of Sweet + Judd Architects and built in 1962. From the front carport all the way through to the floor-to-ceiling windows stretching across the back, views are everywhere. There is plenty of space with four bedrooms, two full baths, and a den in the walkout basement with a woodburning fireplace. The home is located on a private, dead-end street overlooking Fredrick Law Olmsted’s Iroquois Park. A new roof will be installed prior to closing."
1313 Marret Place in Louisville, Kentucky, is currently listed for $325,000 by Derek Inghram of Housing Associates.
