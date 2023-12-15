After an Airy Revamp, a Stunning Studio City Midcentury Seeks $2.7M

See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Architect Mims Jackson, Jr. designed the three-bedroom home as his personal residence—and now it’s ready for a new chapter, thanks to a thoughtful remodel by HabHouse.
Location: 11688 Laurelwood Drive, Studio City, California

Price: $2,700,000

Original Architect: Mims Jackson, Jr. 

Renovation Architect: Andreas Larsson, HabHouse

Year Built: 1954

Footprint: 1,741 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting an incredibly rare opportunity to live in a fully remodeled custom, single-story modern home with spectacular views. It was originally designed by architect Mims Jackson, Jr. as his personal residence, on an elevated site carefully selected for privacy and captivating vistas to the north and south. This is the most recent project by Andreas Larsson of HabHouse, who has established a reputation for sensitive rehabilitations of architectural properties throughout Los Angeles. Modern updates are incorporated around original architectural detailing, preserving the integrity of the home while giving it new life. The structure itself seems to reach toward the views of the city below and across the San Fernando Valley. Light enters from glazing in multiple directions."

The home is surrounded by tall trees and a bordering fence.&nbsp;

An original brick fireplace with a long hearth anchors the sun-drenched living room.

The newly renovated kitchen has custom cabinetry, well-organized storage, top-of-line appliances, and plenty of counter space.

The primary bedroom has exposed beams, clerestory windows, and direct access to a large deck overlooking the backyard and the canyons beyond.

The backyard also has terraced areas for entertaining or relaxing.

