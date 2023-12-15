After an Airy Revamp, a Stunning Studio City Midcentury Seeks $2.7M

Location: 11688 Laurelwood Drive, Studio City, California

Price: $2,700,000

Original Architect: Mims Jackson, Jr.

Renovation Architect: Andreas Larsson, HabHouse

Year Built: 1954

Footprint: 1,741 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting an incredibly rare opportunity to live in a fully remodeled custom, single-story modern home with spectacular views. It was originally designed by architect Mims Jackson, Jr. as his personal residence, on an elevated site carefully selected for privacy and captivating vistas to the north and south. This is the most recent project by Andreas Larsson of HabHouse, who has established a reputation for sensitive rehabilitations of architectural properties throughout Los Angeles. Modern updates are incorporated around original architectural detailing, preserving the integrity of the home while giving it new life. The structure itself seems to reach toward the views of the city below and across the San Fernando Valley. Light enters from glazing in multiple directions."