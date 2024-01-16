This $2.4M Maryland Midcentury Comes With Not One But Two Pools

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
This $2.4M Maryland Midcentury Comes With Not One But Two PoolsView 11 Photos

The 1956 property includes two spacious dwellings and a studio linked by lush landscaping, brick terraces, and ponds.
Location: 2301 Cross Country Boulevard, Baltimore, Maryland

Price: $2,350,000

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 5,273 square feet (five bedrooms, five full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 2.24 acres

From the Agent: "Offering two separately deeded dwellings on one 2.24-acre site, each with their own pool. A midcentury-modern masterpiece, the main dwelling was built in 1956, inspired by its surrounding landscape, as crafted by famed landscape architect, James Rose, who was a major force in the design of the home as well. The property borders the Jones Falls Trail, which extends from the Inner Harbor to the nearby Cylburn Arboretum. This midcentury work of art winds in and around its woodland site with layers of terraces, outdoor play and entertainment venues, and water features, including an in-ground pool and open-air fish pond around which the house revolves. Walls of glass invite the outside in, providing lovely views from this hilltop perch. The owner’s desire for a separate space led to the 1971 creation on an adjacent, separately deeded lot of an integrated yet private getaway, 2309 Cross Country Boulevard. An open concept design, the 'Studio', offers 1,200 square feet of living and work spaces, including a fireplace, kitchen, and full bath. In 1991 a 1,900-square-foot domed indoor pool house was added with amenities, such as a kitchenette and a shower room."

The tranquil main residence is nestled among soaring trees and thick landscaping.

Clerestory windows span the living areas and continue into the spacious kitchen, which features original cabinets and soapstone counters.

A light-filled hallway leads to the private wing where the five bedrooms are located.

The main residence has several outdoor spaces, including an expansive brick terrace and an elevated pool. A walkway leads to the detached pool house and studio.

"The 1,200-square-foot studio offers an idyllic opportunity for a remote office, in-law dwelling, or guesthouse," notes the agent.

The 1,900-square-foot domed indoor pool sits just a short walk away from the studio.

The 1,900-square-foot domed indoor pool sits just a short walk away from the studio.

 2301 Cross Country Boulevard in Baltimore, Maryland, is currently listed for $2,350,000 by Tracy Swindell of Monument Sotheby's International Realty.

