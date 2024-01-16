This $2.4M Maryland Midcentury Comes With Not One But Two Pools

Location: 2301 Cross Country Boulevard, Baltimore, Maryland

Price: $2,350,000

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 5,273 square feet (five bedrooms, five full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 2.24 acres

From the Agent: "Offering two separately deeded dwellings on one 2.24-acre site, each with their own pool. A midcentury-modern masterpiece, the main dwelling was built in 1956, inspired by its surrounding landscape, as crafted by famed landscape architect, James Rose, who was a major force in the design of the home as well. The property borders the Jones Falls Trail, which extends from the Inner Harbor to the nearby Cylburn Arboretum. This midcentury work of art winds in and around its woodland site with layers of terraces, outdoor play and entertainment venues, and water features, including an in-ground pool and open-air fish pond around which the house revolves. Walls of glass invite the outside in, providing lovely views from this hilltop perch. The owner’s desire for a separate space led to the 1971 creation on an adjacent, separately deeded lot of an integrated yet private getaway, 2309 Cross Country Boulevard. An open concept design, the 'Studio', offers 1,200 square feet of living and work spaces, including a fireplace, kitchen, and full bath. In 1991 a 1,900-square-foot domed indoor pool house was added with amenities, such as a kitchenette and a shower room."