There’s a Boulder in the Living Room of This $8.7M Palm Springs Midcentury

Location: 550 Palisades Drive, Palm Springs, California

Price: $8,750,000

Original Architect: Hugh Kaptur

Renovation Architect: Albert Frey

Year Built: 1958

Footprint: 2,932 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)



Lot Size: 1 acre

From the Agent: "One of a small collection of organic modern properties to grace the captivating landscape of the Coachella Valley, the home and its grounds were designed by Hugh Kaptur. Heralded as one of the most prolific architects of his time, Kaptur considered the entire parcel when creating an unmatched environment to enjoy the spectacular setting. Illuminated, meandering paths formed from the native mineral terrain and cascading rock waterfalls envelop the home, with its myriad terraces and verdant gardens. The distinct facade, walls of glass, and mirror-clad roofline canopy reflect the ever-changing tableau of light, horizon, and scenic wonder afforded by the property’s elevation and location."