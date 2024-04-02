Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
There’s a Boulder in the Living Room of This $8.7M Palm Springs Midcentury

Designed by Hugh Kaptur and renovated by Albert Frey, the three-bedroom home evokes vintage glamour with natural stone, mirrored flourishes, and myriad terraces.
Text by
Location: 550 Palisades Drive, Palm Springs, California

Price: $8,750,000

Original Architect: Hugh Kaptur

Renovation Architect: Albert Frey

Year Built: 1958

 Footprint: 2,932 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 1 acre

From the Agent: "One of a small collection of organic modern properties to grace the captivating landscape of the Coachella Valley, the home and its grounds were designed by Hugh Kaptur. Heralded as one of the most prolific architects of his time, Kaptur considered the entire parcel when creating an unmatched environment to enjoy the spectacular setting. Illuminated, meandering paths formed from the native mineral terrain and cascading rock waterfalls envelop the home, with its myriad terraces and verdant gardens. The distinct facade, walls of glass, and mirror-clad roofline canopy reflect the ever-changing tableau of light, horizon, and scenic wonder afforded by the property’s elevation and location."

The home is one of three properties perched on a private ridge, protected by a gated road.

Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap the living areas, framing striking canyon views.

The kitchen is clad in reflective surfaces for a "hall of mirrors" effect.

The primary bedroom is set beside a large rock formation and offers outdoor access.

In the backyard, a sprawling concrete patio with a pool and spa overlooks the Coachella Valley.

550 Palisades Drive in Palm Springs, California, is currently listed for $8,750,000 by The Stanfield Group of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dwell Staff
