There’s a Boulder in the Living Room of This $8.7M Palm Springs Midcentury
Location: 550 Palisades Drive, Palm Springs, California
Price: $8,750,000
Original Architect: Hugh Kaptur
Renovation Architect: Albert Frey
Year Built: 1958
Footprint: 2,932 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 1 acre
From the Agent: "One of a small collection of organic modern properties to grace the captivating landscape of the Coachella Valley, the home and its grounds were designed by Hugh Kaptur. Heralded as one of the most prolific architects of his time, Kaptur considered the entire parcel when creating an unmatched environment to enjoy the spectacular setting. Illuminated, meandering paths formed from the native mineral terrain and cascading rock waterfalls envelop the home, with its myriad terraces and verdant gardens. The distinct facade, walls of glass, and mirror-clad roofline canopy reflect the ever-changing tableau of light, horizon, and scenic wonder afforded by the property’s elevation and location."
550 Palisades Drive in Palm Springs, California, is currently listed for $8,750,000 by The Stanfield Group of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.
