This $2.5M Home by Frank Lloyd Wright Jr. Is a Geometric Gem
Location: 5221 East Vista Hermosa Street, Long Beach, California
Price: $2,495,000
Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright Jr.
Year Built: 1955
Footprint: 2,382 square feet (three bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 0.18 acres
From the Agent: "Discover this work of art designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright Jr. (AKA Lloyd Wright) in the mid-1950s. Nestled in the peaceful, upscale neighborhood of Park Estates, this midcentury-modern home showcases Lloyd Wright’s geometric explorations of the time and is characterized by a harmonious blend of lush landscaping, expansive glass panels, ribbed wood paneling, pink cinder blocks, and striking, soaring rooflines. Surrounded by a tranquil landscape, the property exudes a sense of serenity with native plants, meandering pathways, mature trees. This architecturally significant gem has been thoughtfully updated with a new roof, new plumbing, new electrical, a new HVAC, a new tankless water heater, new windows, and additional permitted square footage on the downstairs level, where there is a private suite. All upgrades provide modern comforts while retaining the home’s historic character."
5221 East Vista Hermosa Street in Long Beach, California, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Nancy Deprez of Sotheby's International Realty.
