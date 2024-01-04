Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
This $2.5M Home by Frank Lloyd Wright Jr. Is a Geometric Gem

If you love hexagonal rooms, wood paneling, and double-sided fireplaces, this revamped Long Beach midcentury checks all the boxes.
Text by
Location: 5221 East Vista Hermosa Street, Long Beach, California

Price: $2,495,000

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright Jr.

Year Built: 1955

Footprint: 2,382 square feet (three bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "Discover this work of art designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright Jr. (AKA Lloyd Wright) in the mid-1950s. Nestled in the peaceful, upscale neighborhood of Park Estates, this midcentury-modern home showcases Lloyd Wright’s geometric explorations of the time and is characterized by a harmonious blend of lush landscaping, expansive glass panels, ribbed wood paneling, pink cinder blocks, and striking, soaring rooflines. Surrounded by a tranquil landscape, the property exudes a sense of serenity with native plants, meandering pathways, mature trees. This architecturally significant gem has been thoughtfully updated with a new roof, new plumbing, new electrical, a new HVAC, a new tankless water heater, new windows, and additional permitted square footage on the downstairs level, where there is a private suite. All upgrades provide modern comforts while retaining the home’s historic character."

The covered carport serves as a base for the home’s spacious, glass-enclosed deck.

An original double-sided cinder block fireplace anchors the hexagonal living area. Wraparound windows bring in lots of natural light.

A slatted wall serves as a subtle partition between the dining and living areas.&nbsp;

The lower level features a newly remodeled guest suite, complete with a kitchenette.&nbsp;

The home opens to several several private outdoor areas.

