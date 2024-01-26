Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1M

Location: 23816 S Prairie Road E, Buckley, Washington

Price: $1,000,000

Year Built: 1965

Footprint: 1,800 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 4.07 acres

From the Agent: "Introducing this custom-built home, inspired by the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright. The residence features a true midcentury-modern design with a low profile that becomes part of the ridge, offering unparalleled Mount Rainer views. But that’s not all—this home also boasts a serene creek and valley view, creating a peaceful, private park-like setting tucked away from the road. The large deck features a covered outdoor entertaining area, complete with a fireplace off the kitchen and dining area for year-round entertaining. Inside, you’ll find large windows and vaulted ceilings. Overall, this one-story home features four bedrooms and two baths and is ADA accessible. This listing marks the first time the special property has ever been offered on market."