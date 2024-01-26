Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1M
Location: 23816 S Prairie Road E, Buckley, Washington
Price: $1,000,000
Year Built: 1965
Footprint: 1,800 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 4.07 acres
From the Agent: "Introducing this custom-built home, inspired by the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright. The residence features a true midcentury-modern design with a low profile that becomes part of the ridge, offering unparalleled Mount Rainer views. But that’s not all—this home also boasts a serene creek and valley view, creating a peaceful, private park-like setting tucked away from the road. The large deck features a covered outdoor entertaining area, complete with a fireplace off the kitchen and dining area for year-round entertaining. Inside, you’ll find large windows and vaulted ceilings. Overall, this one-story home features four bedrooms and two baths and is ADA accessible. This listing marks the first time the special property has ever been offered on market."
23816 S Prairie Road E in Buckley, Washington, is currently listed for $1,000,000 by Jill Phillips of The Hendrickson Team at Berkshire Hathaway.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.