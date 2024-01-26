Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1MView 10 Photos

Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1M

The 1965 dwelling just hit the market for the first time—and it comes with a forested four-acre lot and unobstructed views of Mount Rainer.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 23816 S Prairie Road E, Buckley, Washington

Price: $1,000,000

Year Built: 1965

Footprint: 1,800 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 4.07 acres

From the Agent: "Introducing this custom-built home, inspired by the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright. The residence features a true midcentury-modern design with a low profile that becomes part of the ridge, offering unparalleled Mount Rainer views. But that’s not all—this home also boasts a serene creek and valley view, creating a peaceful, private park-like setting tucked away from the road. The large deck features a covered outdoor entertaining area, complete with a fireplace off the kitchen and dining area for year-round entertaining. Inside, you’ll find large windows and vaulted ceilings. Overall, this one-story home features four bedrooms and two baths and is ADA accessible. This listing marks the first time the special property has ever been offered on market."

The living area features wood-paneled ceilings, a large brick fireplace, post-and-beam construction, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.

The living area features wood-paneled ceilings, a large brick fireplace, post-and-beam construction, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.

Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1M - Photo 2 of 9 -
Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1M - Photo 3 of 9 -
Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1M - Photo 4 of 9 -
A partially covered wraparound deck offers ample space for entertaining.

A partially covered wraparound deck offers ample space for entertaining.

Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1M - Photo 6 of 9 -
Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1M - Photo 7 of 9 -
The light-filled kitchen has a long pass-through to the dining area.

The light-filled kitchen has a long pass-through to the dining area.

Near Seattle, a Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Midcentury Home Seeks $1M - Photo 9 of 9 -

23816 S Prairie Road E in Buckley, Washington, is currently listed for $1,000,000 by Jill Phillips of The Hendrickson Team at Berkshire Hathaway.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.