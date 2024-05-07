In Connecticut, a Woodsy Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Asks $2.5M

From the Agent: "Introducing an artful masterpiece of midcentury-modern architecture, designed by acclaimed architect Allan J. Gelbin, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright. Meticulously renovated by SkyView Builders, this home preserves its era’s essence while meeting modern living demands. Flooded with natural light, the open layout reveals expansive windows framing breathtaking views and amazing outdoor entertaining space that meanders down to the pool and further on to the lake. The living room features sleek lines, a corner fireplace, and warm wood accents in keeping with the architect’s vision and incorporating many of the original details. Two additional family rooms offer versatility: one for entertaining, and one for relaxing. The primary suite boasts wraparound windows, copious closets, and a stylish bathroom with a NativeStone soaking tub."