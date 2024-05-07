SubscribeSign In
In Connecticut, a Woodsy Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Asks $2.5MView 11 Photos

In Connecticut, a Woodsy Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Asks $2.5M

Designed by architect Allan J. Gelbin, the updated three-bedroom is defined by deep eaves, built-in furniture, and extensive glazing.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 32 Deer Run Road, Wilton, Connecticut

Price: $2,500,000

Architect:  Allan J. Gelbin

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 3,035 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 2.6 acres

From the Agent: "Introducing an artful masterpiece of midcentury-modern architecture, designed by acclaimed architect Allan J. Gelbin, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright. Meticulously renovated by SkyView Builders, this home preserves its era’s essence while meeting modern living demands. Flooded with natural light, the open layout reveals expansive windows framing breathtaking views and amazing outdoor entertaining space that meanders down to the pool and further on to the lake. The living room features sleek lines, a corner fireplace, and warm wood accents in keeping with the architect’s vision and incorporating many of the original details. Two additional family rooms offer versatility: one for entertaining, and one for relaxing. The primary suite boasts wraparound windows, copious closets, and a stylish bathroom with a NativeStone soaking tub."

The single-level residence sits nestled amidst soaring trees and lush greenery.

The single-level residence sits nestled amidst soaring trees and lush greenery.

Large windows fill the interiors with natural light and views of the surrounding woods.

Large windows fill the interiors with natural light and views of the surrounding woods.

In Connecticut, a Woodsy Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Asks $2.5M - Photo 3 of 10 -
The kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, custom wood cabinetry, and a large island.

The kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, custom wood cabinetry, and a large island.

In Connecticut, a Woodsy Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Asks $2.5M - Photo 5 of 10 -
An oversized NativeStone soaking tub awaits in the primary en suite bath.

An oversized NativeStone soaking tub awaits in the primary en suite bath.

In Connecticut, a Woodsy Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Asks $2.5M - Photo 7 of 10 -
The spacious concrete patio in the backyard offers an idyllic setting for entertaining.

The spacious concrete patio in the backyard offers an idyllic setting for entertaining.

In Connecticut, a Woodsy Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Asks $2.5M - Photo 9 of 10 -
In Connecticut, a Woodsy Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Asks $2.5M - Photo 10 of 10 -

32 Deer Run Road in Wilton, Connecticut, is currently listed for $2,500,000 by Kimberly Burke of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, New England Properties.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.