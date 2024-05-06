SubscribeSign In
If You Like Eichlers, Here’s a Sunny San Mateo Gem for $2M

The post-and-beam home has an original brick fireplace, an updated kitchen, and a shady backyard patio that’s ready for summer barbecues.
Location: 1744 Celeste Drive, San Mateo, California

Price: $1,998,000

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 1,540 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 acres

From the Agent: "This Eichler home has been meticulously updated to seamlessly blend modern amenities with midcentury charm. The interior boasts an open floor plan flooded with natural light, showcasing the signature Eichler post-and-beam construction and expansive glass walls. The kitchen features sleek countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and ample storage. Both bathrooms have been elegantly renovated with contemporary fixtures and finishes. The spacious bedrooms include ample closets. Outside, the property is landscaped to perfection, providing a serene retreat with mature trees, a patio area, and plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy the quintessential California lifestyle in this renovated Eichler home. With its central location, residents can easily explore parks, restaurants, top-rated schools, and convenient access to downtown San Mateo."

A large brick patio spans the fenced-in backyard, presenting plenty of space to entertain.

The living room is anchored by an original brick fireplace.

The remodeled kitchen has long countertops and new stainless-steel appliances.

The primary bedroom sits steps away from the living area, and it opens directly to the outdoors.

1744 Celeste Drive in San Mateo, California is currently listed for $1,998,000 by Jennifer Gilson of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Eichler HomesReal Estate

