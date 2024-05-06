If You Like Eichlers, Here’s a Sunny San Mateo Gem for $2M

Location: 1744 Celeste Drive, San Mateo, California

Price: $1,998,000

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 1,540 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 acres

From the Agent: "This Eichler home has been meticulously updated to seamlessly blend modern amenities with midcentury charm. The interior boasts an open floor plan flooded with natural light, showcasing the signature Eichler post-and-beam construction and expansive glass walls. The kitchen features sleek countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and ample storage. Both bathrooms have been elegantly renovated with contemporary fixtures and finishes. The spacious bedrooms include ample closets. Outside, the property is landscaped to perfection, providing a serene retreat with mature trees, a patio area, and plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy the quintessential California lifestyle in this renovated Eichler home. With its central location, residents can easily explore parks, restaurants, top-rated schools, and convenient access to downtown San Mateo."