If You Like Eichlers, Here’s a Sunny San Mateo Gem for $2M
Location: 1744 Celeste Drive, San Mateo, California
Price: $1,998,000
Year Built: 1956
Footprint: 1,540 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.12 acres
From the Agent: "This Eichler home has been meticulously updated to seamlessly blend modern amenities with midcentury charm. The interior boasts an open floor plan flooded with natural light, showcasing the signature Eichler post-and-beam construction and expansive glass walls. The kitchen features sleek countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and ample storage. Both bathrooms have been elegantly renovated with contemporary fixtures and finishes. The spacious bedrooms include ample closets. Outside, the property is landscaped to perfection, providing a serene retreat with mature trees, a patio area, and plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy the quintessential California lifestyle in this renovated Eichler home. With its central location, residents can easily explore parks, restaurants, top-rated schools, and convenient access to downtown San Mateo."
1744 Celeste Drive in San Mateo, California is currently listed for $1,998,000 by Jennifer Gilson of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.
