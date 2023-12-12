In Miami, a Midcentury Bungalow With Nautical Vibes Surfaces for $749K

See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Set steps away from Biscayne Bay, the 1940s home is awash in wooden details, porthole windows, and tropical landscaping.
Text by
Location: 1566 NE 110th Street, Miami, Florida

Price: $749,000

Year Built: 1948

Footprint: 1,136 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 acres

From the Agent: "Fall in love with this midcentury-modern gem, located just steps from glistening Biscayne Bay. The loft-style open floor plan sets the stage for a relaxing ambiance. Prepare your favorite dish in the well-equipped kitchen, invite your fellow friends over for a retro cocktail hour by the fire place, and conclude the evening with a soothing bath in your stylish, claw-foot tub, all while enjoying the view of the serene garden setting. Attention Investors: This residence is Airbnb ready."

A wooden door leads to the main entrance and the home’s fully fenced-in backyard.

Open shelving and exposed beams span the living/dining area.&nbsp;

One of the bathrooms features a large picture window and a claw-foot tub.

A bank of windows lines the spacious sunroom, which opens to the backyard.

The backyard features tropical flora and a concrete patio for alfresco dining.

