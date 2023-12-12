In Miami, a Midcentury Bungalow With Nautical Vibes Surfaces for $749K
Location: 1566 NE 110th Street, Miami, Florida
Price: $749,000
Year Built: 1948
Footprint: 1,136 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.14 acres
From the Agent: "Fall in love with this midcentury-modern gem, located just steps from glistening Biscayne Bay. The loft-style open floor plan sets the stage for a relaxing ambiance. Prepare your favorite dish in the well-equipped kitchen, invite your fellow friends over for a retro cocktail hour by the fire place, and conclude the evening with a soothing bath in your stylish, claw-foot tub, all while enjoying the view of the serene garden setting. Attention Investors: This residence is Airbnb ready."
1566 NE 110th Street in Miami, Florida, is currently listed for $749,000 by Robert Ziehm of Sterling Equity Realty.
