There’s a Lot to Love in This Texas Midcentury Seeking $649K

Location: 2517 Lake Oaks Road, Waco, Texas

Price: $649,000

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 3,494 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.75 acres

From the Agent: "Discover the allure of midcentury-modern living in this Waco, Texas, home set on a .75-acre lot. Its iconic design boasts clean lines, beamed ceilings, and expansive windows that bathe the interior in natural light. Original stainless-steel countertops, a center island with prep sink, and ample cabinet space define the spacious kitchen, while a vast deck offers stunning views of live oaks with both covered and uncovered sections. Throughout the home, original terrazzo tile floors set the stage, and oversized bedrooms showcase teak built-ins. Cork dividers adorn the dining and breakfast areas, and the bathrooms retain their original tile and fixtures. The primary bedroom has a massive walk-in closet with custom teak built-ins. This midcentury marvel is an extraordinary blend of classic charm and modern comfort; a sanctuary where history and elegance unite."