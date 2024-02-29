Get 30% off Dwell with promo code LEAPYEAR
There’s a Lot to Love in This Texas Midcentury Seeking $649K

The 1956 home is packed with vintage vibes—including teak built-ins, terrazzo floors, and fluted glass windows.
Text by
Location: 2517 Lake Oaks Road, Waco, Texas

Price: $649,000 

Year Built: 1956 

Footprint: 3,494 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths) 

Lot Size: 0.75 acres

From the Agent: "Discover the allure of midcentury-modern living in this Waco, Texas, home set on a .75-acre lot. Its iconic design boasts clean lines, beamed ceilings, and expansive windows that bathe the interior in natural light. Original stainless-steel countertops, a center island with prep sink, and ample cabinet space define the spacious kitchen, while a vast deck offers stunning views of live oaks with both covered and uncovered sections. Throughout the home, original terrazzo tile floors set the stage, and oversized bedrooms showcase teak built-ins. Cork dividers adorn the dining and breakfast areas, and the bathrooms retain their original tile and fixtures. The primary bedroom has a massive walk-in closet with custom teak built-ins. This midcentury marvel is an extraordinary blend of classic charm and modern comfort; a sanctuary where history and elegance unite."

The brick-clad home rests on a spacious lot, surrounded by a lush lawn and tall trees.

A wide entryway, peppered with original detail, leads to the main living areas.

A large brick fireplace separates the living room from the kitchen.

Custom built-ins span the primary bedroom, which has a large walk-in closet.&nbsp;

In the backyard, a large wooden deck provides plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.

