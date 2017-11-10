Michigan Architect, Jackson B. Hallett

Jackson B. Hallett’s 40- year architectural career in the Midland, Michigan community left a legacy of superior design reflecting not only his artistic passion but his engaging warmth and commitment to building relationships. His creative vision left the "Hallett-style imprint" on the architectural landscape of more than 40 Midland-area homes and community buildings.

Born in Appleton, Wisconsin in 1925, Hallett received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Michigan in 1950. The following year, he joined the architectural firm of Alden B. Dow. Then in 1958, Jack formed his own architectural firm, with the philosophy of providing "high quality design consulting through direct and continuing contact between the firm’s principals and our clients."



He expressed his personal view this way: "I believe that Architecture is the creation of an experience in space. The form and method of this experience are distinctly unique for each project, dependent on the individual’s functional needs, the site, its surroundings and the budget to make it all happen. This experience is, in a word, the ‘architect’s service’. Both the imaginative integration of design and the science of construction achieve it. No matter what the building type or its requirements, an interesting experience must take place. With each project, this is the end to which I strive."

During his notable career, Hallett served as President of the Saginaw Valley Chapter AIA, President of the Michigan Society of Architects and participated in numerous civic activities. He was honored by Arts Midland in the spring of 2001, for the breadth of his contribution to the Midland personality of "organic" architecture, with a gallery exhibition showcasing his drawings of residences and public buildings.

It is fitting that the community he so loved remembers him not only for his aesthetic accomplishments, but as a man who lived to create lasting structures that have transcended the test of time. He has truly left a creative imprint on generations to come.



