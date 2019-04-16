Michael Young on Why Now Is a Good Time to Be in Design
With studios in Hong Kong and Brussels, British-born designer Michael Young uses the latest technological tools to push furniture forward. This year alone, he created a chair for Coalesse, launched his own furniture and lighting line, EOQ, and debuted a glassware prototype in memory of his dear friend (and fellow British expat) James Irvine. Here, he shares his take on material matters and reveals what he finds so exciting about the business of design today.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.