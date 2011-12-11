Men About Town

Max Fraser

At the tender age of 31, writer Max Fraser is already a ten-year veteran of the London Design scene and is increasingly one of its most indispensable fixtures. His first book—Design UK, a comprehensive shopping guide—was published in 2001, but it’s the second edition of his London Design Guide (which debuted at the festival) that will keep him, and you, on the map. Fraser’s take on a traditional city guide is shot through with a critic’s eye and a journalist’s ear as he editorializes on the best stores, galleries, showrooms, and museums in the Big Smoke—and on everything from the chilly reception one can get in London shops to the best Indian snacks at Covent Garden (Dishoom, by the way). londondesignguide.com

Fraser's guide to London is an essential tome for the design-minded traveler.

Peter Marigold

Peter Marigold

Peter Marigold seemed to be everywhere this year at the London Design Festival: British manufacturer Materialise commissioned some of Marigold’s 3-D printed work for an exhibit curated by gallerist extraordinaire Murray Moss at the Victoria and Albert Museum; Marigold’s SUM shelving was on display at SCP’s Design Department Store in the East End; DesignMarketo had him modify a set of the classic Duralex tumblers for a show at its pop-up watering hole, Bar Alto; and he showed plaster and metal vases based on originals made from timber-molded wax (below) at the show Methods of Imitation put on by the Workshop for Potential Design. Yet the man himself is anything but the megalomaniacal designer. "You know, Marigold is the leading brand of rubber gloves in the UK," he quipped when we inquired as to how such a busy man could have such a serene surname. petermarigold.com

This vase by Peter Marigold is made from timber-molded wax.



Tomás Alonso Tomás Alonso

Tomas Alonso

Alonso's one-off lantern, paperweight, and tray.