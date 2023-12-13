See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Singer Melanie Martinez Lists Her Storybook SoCal Cottage for $2.9M

The Normandy-style 1970s residence is a slice of the French countryside, just minutes from downtown L.A.
Text by
Location: 15 Round Up Road, Bell Canyon, California

Price: $2,850,000

Year Built: 1979

Footprint: 3,420 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.79 acres

From the Agent: "Set behind gates and up a private brick driveway, this enchanting, custom-built, celebrity-owned home feels ethereal and timeless. Custom woodwork and high-pitched cathedral ceilings bring vintage charm and warmth, and the flexible layout offers endless creative opportunities. The formal living room showcases exposed beams, a bright bay window, and an oversized stone mantel with custom built-ins. A double-sided white brick fireplace divides the space between the kitchen and den, and the adjacent office has French doors leading out to the pool. Each bathroom has been thoughtfully updated, and the primary suite is a retreat unto itself with treetop views, an extensively organized walk-in closet, and a luxe spa bath. The lower level offers additional storage off the garage, a basement, and a separate laundry room. Outside, lush landscaping surrounds the hillside setting, and an equestrian barn atop the hill looks down over the gleaming pebble pool and spa. An attached three-car garage is an added bonus for car lovers and collectors."

The multilevel residence is nestled in a gated community, surrounded by soaring trees.

Beveled windows flank the wooden front door, which opens to a beam-lined foyer.

Located just steps from the living area, the revamped kitchen is wrapped in soft, neutral tones and has views of the lush backyard.

Green-framed windows present an unexpected pop of color in the upstairs primary suite. &nbsp;

In addition to a pebble pool and spa, the backyard also comes with an outdoor kitchen and a covered dining area.

