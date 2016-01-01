Meet the Tech Shop That's Been Fixing Macs Longer Than the Apple Store

Teresa Rivera first joined Tekserve in 1998. Now a vice president, she plies a time-tested approach to tech retail.

A wall of vintage radios and receivers lends a layer of kitsch to Tekserve’s Manhattan retail space.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Tell us about Tekserve’s beginning.

Tekserve employs over 120 people and services more than 30,000 Apple devices each year.

The business started in the living room of Dick Demenus, one of the two original owners. He and the other cofounder, David Lerner, were engineers and inventors and they were using Macs to create their products. At the time, 30 years ago, no one really had a business fixing Apple computers, and because the two were electronic engineers, they created a business out of their own repair needs.

Their location just below midtown, where they’ve been since 2002, occupies 20,000 square feet and includes a walk-through retail space that spans 23rd to 24th Streets.

But today Tekserve is much more than just a shop for fixing Apple computers.

Decades before the Apple Store debuted, Tekserve catered to the New York computer community.

Well, up until 1998 Tekserve was strictly an Apple repair shop—Dick and David had zero interest in selling because they weren’t sales people. That’s where I came in—I used to own a little computer store in the East Village, and I knew the guys here, so when I decided to close the store I came over to Tekserve and started their sales division.

Established in 1987, Tekserve grew into the largest single-site Apple specialist in North America.

How did that affect business?

Its focus is all things Apple (both branded and third-party products).

It was kind of an "if you build it they will come" moment for us. At the time, Steve Jobs had just come back to Apple, and by the summer of 1998 the first iMacs were released, the candy-colored ones, and it was kind of revolutionary. It was a coincidence and a perfect storm—Tekserve had a great customer base in service and when I joined, I brought my customers from my store with me. There were no Apple Stores yet. Everyone was building a website. We grew very fast—we went from being a-million-dollar-a-year accessories sales business to a $40 million business by 2002. It was a great collaboration and a LOT of fun.

“We have lots of gadgets for tech enthusiasts in general,” says Teresa Rivera, vice president of retail sales and service. “But our best-sellers are iOS-connected devices.”