Meet 3 Robots That Could Be Changing the Construction Industry

Some people believe that robots will someday be working side-by-side with humans in a variety of industries. In the interim, we're sure to see a lot of change and innovation take place as automation and robotic systems become slowly integrated into the human labor force.

Construction is one of the few industries that's been slower to adopt new, smarter technologies. It’s happening, yes, but not to the extent that some people would like to see. Project and site administrators are just now realizing the potential of drones for surveying a project location, and only in the last few years have remote systems allowed workers to do more from the field. Existing Robotics in Construction However, things can and do change, and that’s exactly what’s happening in construction. Here are a few of the robotic companies that are bringing about these changes. 1. Hadrian X Imagine a robot that can build a brickwork structure in full, before actually laying the bricks. The Hadrian X brick-laying robot system makes this possible.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

It can determine where each brick should go and what size each one should be, as well as locations for seams, doors, windows, and plumbing. This makes the entire construction process simpler, cheaper, and more accurate.

The robot can even cut each brick to size and apply adhesive. Then, it lays the bricks at a speed of up to 1,000 per hour—completing the amount of work that normally takes four to six weeks, in just two days. 2. Blueprint Robotics Another option is to build each section off-site. Then, you can assemble bigger projects with more speed and precision. This decreases average construction and operational costs, and it reduces waste at the project site. The Blueprint Robotics system is a modular and automated robotic tool that uses this approach in construction.

It works by producing sections in panel form—or prefabs—with all the components in place, including lumber, insulation, wiring, plumbing, drywall, doors, and windows. On-site construction is reduced to just assembling the prefabs on top of the foundation, and can be completed in less than a day.



3. Cazza The Russia-based company Cazza developed a robot that 3-D prints buildings using concrete and future materials as they become available. Similar technologies have already been used to 3-D print entire homes in less than 24 hours, so it’ll be interesting to see how Cazza takes such innovation one step further.

During the printing, Cazza leaves room for insulation, wiring, doors, windows, and more. Aside from these components, the whole building is printed without gaps, eliminating cold air flow between walls and flooring. This improves insulation, which could get more consumers interested in robots like Cazza.