View Photos
Meet an Emerging South African Creative Known for His Bold Blend of Art and Architecture
Add to
Like
Share
By Design Indaba –
Cape Town–based architect Jaun van Wyk wants to restore architecture to an art form.
Jaun van Wyk, a young architect based in Cape Town, transcends the normal duties of an architect by exploring and evolving art, architecture, and creativity.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See Design Indaba's full collection of featured South African creatives here.