Meet an Emerging South African Creative Known for His Bold Blend of Art and Architecture

According to his website, Jaun van Wyk "aims not to alter architecture as such, but to reinstate his role as the creative individual by undermining and exploding tedious positions and notions in the creative field of architecture."



For van Wyk, architecture is a rigorous process filled with old school methodology. "Architecture today," he notes, "merely mimics the formulas of textbook design." He believes this archaic attitude toward the construction of buildings and spaces that fill our daily movements inhibits progress.