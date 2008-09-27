Mayberry Meets Modernism

Image courtesy of sarahisme





Image courtesy of alicesoup



The store is a repository for the abandoned, the reborn and the salvaged as well as some new pieces that fit into the candy counter-chic aesthetic. The proprietors buy the new pieces internationally; they focus on the hand-made and the environmentally sustainable with a proclivity toward that which somehow revitalizes local economies. Across the street from the store is the annex where aging institutional tables and chairs and claw-foot tubs and counters are given new spirit, and together, the two spaces are odes to the way monochromatic, heavy-duty antiques that are well-made fit into—and fit with—pieces of modern minimalism.





Image courtesy of alicesoup