The Russian designer has developed a functionalism-meets-poetry approach.

Industrial designer Maxim Maximov’s first taste of international recognition arrived in the form of Ross Lovegrove: The seasoned British designer was on a furniture competition jury in 2011 that awarded Maximov first prize for a collection of seating made by shaping sheet metal in one continuous line. Maximov credits his functionalism-meets-poetry approach to growing up in the austere environs of small-town central Russia combined with the beauty of St. Petersburg, where he currently resides. 

The Quick chair has a metal frame and a soft base.

Professing an inclination toward two materials with "eternal" potential, wood and metal, Maximov says, "Wood fills the item with live emotion and unlimited possibilities. Metal is cold and churlish—in working with it, I aim to maximize functionality with minimal form." Epitomizing this approach is his anthropomorphic Woof-Woof lamp, a streamlined table lamp whose bottom foot is propped on the floor below. Look for Maximov’s structured and rigorously colored body of work at this year’s Salone Internazionale del Mobile, where he’ll debut a shelf system, wall hooks, and candlesticks with three different European manufacturers. 

A series of sleek wall hooks.

“Metal is cold and churlish—in working with it, I aim to maximize functionality with minimal form," Maximov says.

This taple lamp is designed to fit perfectly into a corner.

The Woof-Woof lamp is a streamlined table lamp whose bottom foot is propped on the floor below.

Maximov will debut new products at Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2015.