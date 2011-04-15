Matthew Williams Exhibition 'Outside'
Outside, the title of the exhibition, will feature Williams's cloud series. Opening April 21, the show will be on view through May 6 at Workstead, located at 317 Van Brunt Street in Brooklyn. In anticipation of the event, a few images of Williams's work for Dwell.
Four our February 2010 issue, Williams traveled to London to capture the space of Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton. "A lot of the modern extensions to old houses are not fully conceived but the owners and architect William Tozer went all the way with thisn home and the result is stunning," he said upon his return.
Shortly thereafter, Williams flew to the Windy City to photograph a sumptuous meal at the home of food lovers Arthur and Chelsea Jackson, he a chef at Bijan's Birstro and she an editorial director for university publications as well as a certified pastry chef. "Never have I eaten so well on a shoot," Williams said.
Our June 2010 issue took Williams to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, where an architect designed a home for which 90-percent of the materials were sourced from within a one-kilometer radius of the site.
Back in North America, Williams photographed the Toronto art studio and home of Canadian painter Kent Monkman for our November 2010 issue then headed back home to New York to capture writer Alexandra Lange and her family in their renovated home in Brooklyn.
Be sure to stop by Workstead April 22 through May 6 to view Williams's cloud series and check back for more of his work in upcoming issues of Dwell. For more about the exhibit visit matthewwilliamsphotographer.com.