Mask House by WOJR

Mask House is a minimal residence that will be located in Ithaca, New York, designed by WOJR.
WOJR is an organization of designers based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The architects consider architecture to be a form of cultural production. Their work extends across the globe and engages the realms of art, architecture, and urbanism. The concept for the home sits on top of a series of stilts necessary to stabilize the home along the sloping site. The home is meant to bring about a sense of calmness and seclusion, with the building surrounded mostly by trees and plants.
