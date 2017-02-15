Mask House by WOJR

WOJR is an organization of designers based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The architects consider architecture to be a form of cultural production. Their work extends across the globe and engages the realms of art, architecture, and urbanism. The concept for the home sits on top of a series of stilts necessary to stabilize the home along the sloping site. The home is meant to bring about a sense of calmness and seclusion, with the building surrounded mostly by trees and plants.



