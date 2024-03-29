Get 10% off Dwell with promo code MONEYISSUE
Richard Neutra’s Marshall House Lands on the Market for $6.5M

Dating back to 1952, the Rancho Santa Fe home has nearly 5,000 square feet of living space, original stonework, and a pool with valley views.
Location: 5322 Calzada Del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe, California

Price: $6,500,000

Architect: Richard Neutra

Year Built: 1952

Footprint: 4,836 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Presenting the Marshall House, a 1952 midcentury-modern masterpiece designed by renowned architect Richard Neutra, nestled within the highly sought-after west-side covenant of Rancho Santa Fe. This exceptional gem stands apart, boasting unparalleled backcountry views from its elevated position on nearly three acres. Meticulously preserved to honor Neutra’s vision and style, the structure has been thoughtfully updated. This single-level residence features multiple sliding glass doors, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces."

A wood-and-stone carport leads to the home’s entry.

An immense waterfall island anchors the kitchen, while several windows frame poolside views.

Steps away from the living room is a spacious office with outdoor access.

The home’s bathrooms feature updated finishes and fixtures.

"The Marshall House offers direct access to the pool, meticulously landscaped gardens, and expansive lawns," notes the agent.

