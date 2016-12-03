Maria Alejandro: Growing Old Is a Blessing

1.5 million people in New York City are over the age of 60—but we don’t do enough to cater to them, says seniors advocate Maria Alejandro. In this uplifting talk, she inspires us to accept aging as a natural and exciting part of life, and encourages us to find new ways to accommodate the elderly.





