Marcel Wanders Launches Lounge Chair for Louis Vuitton

Along with other world renown designers, Marcel Wanders has created a one-of-a-kind product for the showcase. Louis Vuitton has built a brand on differentiated sophistication, crafting supremely luxurious travel items with style and surprise that have stood the test of time. The challenge of creating a luxurious piece that embodies the illusion of travel and elevating freedom to an art form is what drew Marcel to participate in this extraordinary event. The object itself is an unfolding and portable oasis for relaxation. With caramel leather color on the outside, and iconic pink, flesh tone of suede inside, three individual modules fit into one another like a puzzle. As an homage to designer, Joe Colombo and his Tube Lounge, but with a very different shape and functionality, the Louis Vuitton object can be reconfigured in order for the pieces that are sensual to the touch to reveal three distinct solutions – a chaise longue, a lounge chair and a pouf. Elegant belts and straps, along with the matrioska stapling feature, allow the piece to be portable like a high-end quality travel bag and to associate with the unique, holistic travel experience for which Louis Vuitton is known.

Marcel adds, "Louis Vuitton is a brand that truly understands form, function, material and craftsmanship, and most importantly, the connection with the human spirit. We have always seen Louis Vuitton as the benchmark of what it means to love your craft, supported by a heritage of quality and excellence that is undeniable". From the beginning of the project, Marcel wanted to seamlessly incorporate the design sensibility of Louis Vuitton with his own. Marcel explains, "The foundation of our object was exploration, mobility and adventure that have been an integral component of the Louis Vuitton brand since its inception. The countless pieces of enduring luggage they have created are what travel in general, and a nomadic lifestyle specifically, call for – objects with purpose and meaning. Our charge to ourselves was to create with logic but to keep the dream inside. I wanted to make something that connects to the idea of the Nomade, but that is functional, transient, and of course, beautiful."